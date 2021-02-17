There's more to the story told in John Driskell Hopkins' "I Hate to See Good Whiskey Go to Waste" music video. It's up to viewers to determine the ending for themselves, though.

Readers can watch the Zac Brown Band member's new solo music video, premiering exclusively on The Boot, above. Directed by Chuck Moore and produced by Greintime Productions' Andrew Grein, with Pete Wages serving as director of photography, the clip follows a man who's back at the bar where his love told him goodbye -- and he's "still drinkin' doubles" as he tries to drown his loss. The video's stars are actor Rob Lawhon and model Katie Tebow, who is the sister of football star Tim Tebow.

"I give up one more memory with every sip I take," Hopkins sings over a rootsy, yet rock-leaning, melody, sharing vignettes from the bar in each verse. The mood is decidedly melancholy, but there's a bit of hope for a happy ending at the very end of the clip.

The music video's bar scenes take place at the Whiskey Project, a Roswell, Ga. restaurant and bar, while Hopkins and his band filmed their performance at Atlanta's Brighter Shade Studio. The musician owns the studio and records there himself; he's also worked there with everyone from Phish's Trey Anastasio to his fellow ZBB member Clay Cook.

"The title is something that my friend (and veteran Music Row songwriter) Jerry Salley came up with. We went round and round with different angles on how to bring that title to life and, ultimately, were drawn towards whiskey’s ability to 'numb an old heartache.' The jury is still out on whether or not this method is actually effective," Hopkins says of "I Hate to See Good Whiskey Go to Waste." "I love the way this song is stripped down to just the vocal in sections. It really conveys the personal nature of the heartache."

While country music fans likely best know Hopkins as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with Zac Brown Band -- he joined while co-writing the group's lauded No. 1 single "Toes" -- he has also released three holiday albums as a solo artist, as well as a 2012 collaborative album with the lauded bluegrass group Balsam Range. "I Hate to See Good Whiskey Go to Waste" comes from his forthcoming solo record Lonesome High.

Lonesome High, due out on Friday (Feb. 19), contains 12 songs; Hopkins' ZBB bandmate Coy Bowles appears on its title track. Fans can learn more at JohnDriskellHopkins.com