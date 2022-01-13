Jimmy Buffett to Make a Guest Appearance on ‘Blue Bloods’

Jimmy Buffett is set to make a guest-starring appearance on Blue Bloods this week — or is he?

That question is part of the plot of this week's episode of the CBS police drama.

A clip shared on the show's Instagram page finds Danny Reagan (played by Donnie Wahlberg) getting starry-eyed when he and his partner Baez (Marisa Ramirez) spot Buffett at the bar of a restaurant they're dining at. Danny picks up Buffett's tab, but fast-forward to a scene that finds the detective chasing down Mr. Margaritaville.

It turns out (spoiler alert) it wasn't Buffett, but a conman named Dickie Delaney. But the resemblance is uncanny!

At his own Instagram page, the 75-year-old "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" singer had some fun with his appearance on Blue Bloods. While his acting appearances are rare, Buffett has appeared on other CBS shows, like Hawaii Five-0.

This is the second straight episode that's featured a country singer in a guest spot on Blue Bloods. Last week, Lyle Lovett returned as Waylon Gates, a Texas Ranger who works with Danny to track a criminal.

Wahlberg had fun with this appearance, pairing a picture of him with Lovett alongside a picture of him in New Kids on the Block gear for his followers on Twitter.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS at 10PM ET on Friday (Jan. 14). The Tom Selleck-led show is now in its 12th season following the Reagan family around New York. They're a group of cops and former cops, plus an Assistant District Attorney, played by Bridget Moynahan. Will Estes and Vanessa Ray also star.