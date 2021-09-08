Jimmie Allen has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming Season 30. The country singer was one of the celebrities revealed during Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (Sept. 8).

Allen joins an all-star lineup that includes Olympian Suni Lee, YouTube star JoJo Siwa, reality star Christine Chiu, actor Melora Hardin, YouTuber Olivia Jade, actor Martin Kove, professional wrestler Mike “the Miz” Mizanin, Peloton's Cody Rigsby, actor Brian Austin Green and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Mel C from the Spice Girls, former Bachelor star Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and talk show host Amanda Kloots are also part of the upcoming lineup. Their professional partners will be revealed during the season premiere.

Allen's presence in the cast was revealed in a post via Twitter on Wednesday morning that ran at the same time he was announced live on air.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return to Dancing With the Stars as the judging panel for Season 30, while Tyra Banks will executive produce and host the show. The show is slated to premiere on ABC on Sept. 20.

Allen launched his career in 2018 with the release of his debut single, "Best Shot," which reached No. 1. He scored an additional No. 1 hit with "Make Me Want To" in 2019. Allen's most recent single is "Freedom Was a Highway," a collaboration with Brad Paisley that they performed together on the ACM Awards in April. Allen also took home New Male Artist of the Year honors at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Allen joins a long list of country stars who have gone Dancing With the Stars, including Lauren Alaina and radio personality Bobby Bones.

