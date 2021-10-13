Jimmie Allen is proving he’s just as talented at ballroom dancing as he is performing at one of his concerts. Dancing With the Stars on Monday (Oct.11) was all a tribute to Disney Heroes. Allen and his partner Emma danced the Paso Doble to the theme of the Disney classic, Mulan.

The dance competition show gave viewers not one night, but two nights of dancing fun this week. Rather than Disney Heroes, on Tuesday night (Oct. 12) it was Disney Villains.

So what villain did the singer dance as?

In full pirate attire with his partner joining him as Tinker Bell, Allen was Peter Pan’s Captain Hook. Still a fierce move number, the pair danced the jazz to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guys."

Allen would take home a 35/40, with a combined score from the two nights of 67/80.

Sadly, double episodes meant double eliminations. However, Allen escaped the cut. His fellow contestants Brian Austin Green and Matt James said goodbye to the dance floor on Tuesday night.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays on ABC at 8PM ET — and next week is Grease night!

Which Other Country Stars Have Been on Dancing With the Stars?

WATCH: Country Stars Share Their Go-To Dance Moves