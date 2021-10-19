It was another themed week on Dancing With the Stars. With Disney Heroes and Villains complete, the remaining contestants danced for the Mirror Ball with the night dedicated to a musical classic: Grease.

Jimmie Allen stepped onto the dance floor Monday night (Oct. 18), fresh with exciting personal news. He wasn’t just dancing for two family members, but rather for three.

The singer and wife Alexis welcomed their second baby girl, Zara James Allen, on Saturday (Oct. 16). Allen turned to social media to share the news of his newest daughter entering the world.

“Zara James Allen. The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you,” Allen wrote.

So the singer had already had an eventful few days before taking the stage, but he came ready to compete on Grease Night, performing the Foxtrot.

With his partner Emma Slater, Allen danced to “Sandy,” surrounded by vintage cars resembling a drive-in movie theater.

The couple would go on to score their best total so far, racking up 34 out of a possible 40 points.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays on ABC at 8PM ET.

