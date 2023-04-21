Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, are separating. The singer shared the news with fans on Friday evening (Apr. 21) via a social media post, in which he also revealed that they will also be welcoming a new baby together later in 2023.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen writes. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

Though the couple's relationship status may have changed, the singer emphasized that their focus on their kids won't be wavering as they look ahead toward a future as co-parents.

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he continued.

Allen concluded his announcement by asking for privacy and space as he and Gale navigate this life change. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time," he wrote.

Allen and Gale married privately in 2020, but kept it a secret until a public ceremony in May of 2021. They are currently parents to two daughters: Naomi Bettie Allen was born in March 2020, and their second baby girl, Zara, arrived in October 2021. Allen is also dad to eight-year-old son Aadyn, who was born from a previous relationship.

The pair have not yet shared any details about the sex or due date of their next child, nor did they state whether or not they plan to file for divorce.