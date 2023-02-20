Delaware native Jimmie Allen's path to country music stardom included many sudden stops and bumps along the way. He took a chance and relocated to Nashville in 2007 to build a career as an artist while trying to make ends meet.

Four years later, he made it through the initial auditions of American Idol's tenth season but was cut during one of the series' early rounds. During that time, he forged a lasting friendship with Scotty McCreery, who would later be crowned that season's winner.

It wasn't long before the industry began to pay attention to Allen's talents, eventually earning him a publishing and record deal. In 2017, Stoney Creek Records released his self-titled EP, which quickly racked up big streaming numbers. The following year, his heartfelt single "Best Shot" helped cement him as one of the genre's most promising new talents.

Over the past six years, Allen has released three studio albums, served as tour support for both Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, and made history by becoming the first Black solo artist to earn the title of New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

The 37-year-old talent is currently celebrating the success of his moving and deeply personal single "Down Home," which just climbed to No. 1 on country radio in Jan. 2023.

Let's look at 10 Jimmie Allen songs that are essential listening for any country music fan.

10 Essential Jimmie Allen Songs From "Best Shot" to "Down Home," take a deep dive into Jimmie Allen 's country music catalog.