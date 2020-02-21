Jimmie Allen and pop singer Noah Cyrus have released a new collaboration. Readers can press play above to hear "This Is Us," which arrived early Friday (Feb. 21).

Cyrus and Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard are co-writers on "This Is Us," along with Jordan Schmidt, Ilsey Juber and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, which found its way to his producer, Ash Bowers, who has a collaborative venture with Cyrus' record label. Allen was all in quickly: "Let me get on that," he says, was his first reaction.

"I didn't have a song, a duet, that felt like that ... I just wanted a collaboration," he tells The Boot. "I think it's a great song, and when I heard it, I was honored that they'd even let me sing on it."

"This Is Us" will go to country radio on March 23, and Allen says a music video is coming soon, too. Cyrus came to Nashville to film the clip.

"She's super chill," Allen adds of his duet partner. "She's fun. She's a cool kid."

Allen hinted at his duet with Cyrus -- daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and sister of Miley Cyrus -- during an interview with The Boot in November. "Her dad was and still is one of my favorite country artists of all time ... and she has an older sister that has a huge career," the singer teased at the time.

His collaboration with Cyrus isn't the first time that Allen has worked with an artist outside the country format: In the fall, he also hinted at forthcoming cuts with Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas and Fugees member Wyclef Jean, as well as projects with R&B singer Keke Palmer and soul / gospel act Kelly Price and a desire to work within Christian music, too.

Of course, Allen isn't leaving country behind, either. He also revealed that another artist he dreams of collaborating with is Shania Twain.

