Jimmie Allen Teases New Musical Chapter, Duet With Noah Cyrus

Before the SESAC Nashville Music Awards ceremony in November, Jimmie Allen hinted on the red carpet that he had a very special duet ready to go for 2020. "Yep! Her dad was and still is one of my favorite country artists of all time ... and she has an older sister that has a huge career," the singer teased.

"I did a song with Noah! Noah Cyrus," Allen revealed.

Allen says the collaboration will be part of an exciting new chapter of music that will speak to his passions and where he is at this stage of his life and career. "For me, I just try to make music I love, you know?" the singer reflects.

Being true to himself as an artist often leads Allen to experiment and push genre boundaries -- and he says that's just fine with him. "I have so many people that will comment on my stuff all the time and say, 'You're a country artist. Do this more country, do that more country.' And I always tell every artist and songwriter, 'Make the music you love. Let everyone else worry about labeling it,'" he goes on to say.

"So for me, it's just about writing songs about where I'm at in life right now. Songs I love. And letting them find the people that like them," Allen adds.

His collaboration with Cyrus isn't the first time that Allen has worked with an artist outside the country format: In the fall, he also hinted at forthcoming cuts with Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas and Fugees member Wyclef Jean, as well as projects with R&B singer Keke Palmer and soul / gospel act Kelly Price.

The singer also stated he was interested in furthering his connections with Christian artists. "I'm a big Christian music fan," Allen told The Boot at the time. "So I just started reaching out to Toby Mac, trying to do something with Toby."

Of course, Allen isn't leaving country behind, either. He also revealed that another artist he dreams of collaborating with is Shania Twain.

