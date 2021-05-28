Jimmie Allen is a married man! The country singer and recent ACM Award winner married his fiancee, Alexis Gale, on Thursday (May 27).

People reports that the wedding guests included Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki and Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi, who is Jason Aldean's sister. The location of the nuptials has not been disclosed.

Wicks turned to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a picture of himself, Rucker and Rich all looking sharp, writing, "Just a few guys watching @jimmieallen get married ... let’s GO!!! We were a little disappointed we didn’t make the best man list."

Gadecki also shared a shot that revealed some details of the beautiful location.

Allen, 34, launched his career in 2018 with the release of his debut single, "Best Shot," which reached No. 1. He scored an additional No. 1 hit with "Make Me Want To" in 2019.

Allen's most recent single is "Freedom Was a Highway," a collaboration with Brad Paisley that they performed together on the ACM Awards in April. Allen also took home New Male Artist of the Year honors at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Allen and Gale, who are both from Milton, Del., began dating in the spring of 2019, after being introduced through Allen's cousin's wife. They got engaged at Disney World in July of 2019, after Allen proposed in front of Cinderella's castle.

Allen told People at the time that the couple had "an immediate connection."

“Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced," he gushed. "It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!"

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Naomi Bettie Allen, in March of 2020. They are also parents to 7-year-old Aadyn, Allen's son from a previous relationship.

The couple have not posted to social media regarding their marriage. No details of their honeymoon plans have been made public.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See Country Music's 50 Greatest Love Songs: