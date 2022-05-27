Jimmie Allen has teamed up with global music icon Jennifer Lopez for a fresh rendition of her genre-blurring hit, “On My Way.”

The mid-tempo love song opens with the pop star reflecting on her road to finding love.

“Always knew you / Even when I didn't know you / Don't make sense, but it do / I was on my way to you / Every teardrop fell so heavy / Hurt like hell / But heaven sent me through I was on my way to you,” she sings over synthetic pop beats and light country instrumentation.

Allen then jumps in on the second verse to offer a shared sentiment before both vocalists harmonize in the chorus. “Every heartbreak was a yellow brick road / Pointing me straight, just taking me home/ I was never lost I was just passing through / I was on my way to you,” they declare passionately.

“I meet @JLo for the first time In 2010 as a contestant on @AmericanIdol. [As] soon as I heard ‘I’m Real’, I told myself one day we would do a song together and it happened. I’m honored to be a part of the reimagined version of ‘On My Way’,” Allen shares on Twitter.

“On My Way” is the latest preview of Allen’s forthcoming third album, Tulip Drive, which is named after the street his grandmother grew up on in Lewes, Del. The expansive 17-track project will include its lead single “Down Home,” as well as collaborations with CeeLo Green, T-Pain, Katie Ohh and Aadyn.

Of the LP, Allen says in a press statement, “This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences — from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties & the good times."

"A lot of these songs are based off things I went through when I was in later in high school and college, at a place where I was just learning a lot of life lessons from my grandmother,” he adds.

Lopez released “On My Way” last November as part of the soundtrack for her 2022 movie, Marry Me, which she co-produced and starred in. On the music front, the singer, who goes by the moniker J.Lo, dropped her last full-length record A.K.A. in 2014.

