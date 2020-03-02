Jimmie Allen and Fiancee Alexis Gale Announce the Birth of a Baby Girl

Jimmie Allen is a proud dad to a baby girl! The country star and his fiancee, Alexis Gale, welcomed their daughter, Naomi Betty Allen, on Sunday (March 1.)

Allen shared the good news during a radio interview with show hosts Chuck Wicks and Trisha "T.J." Jenkins on Monday morning (March 2.), explaining that Naomi was born the very same day that he found out his current single, "Make Me Want To," had hit the No. 1 spot on country radio.

"I thought that getting a No. 1 [single] was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born yesterday," the singer gushed. "The baby's middle name is Betty, we named her after my grandma [who passed away in 201 -- so her initials are NBA, go figure."

In addition to inheriting her great-grandmother's name, Allen went on to say, his infant daughter is already following in the footsteps of the women in her family who came before her.

"My grandma's birthday was actually March 13, my mom's birthday is March 7 and Naomi's birthday is March 1," he explained. "And [financee] Lexi is laying right here looking awesome."

Allen and Gale announced they were expecting a baby girl back in November of 2019 with a gender reveal video on Allen’s Instagram. The couple popped a black balloon filled with pink glitter at Disney World’s Beach Club Resort. Disney is a special spot for Allen and Gale, as Allen proposed to Gale there in June of 2019.

This is Allen’s second child. He has a son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship. Allen has said he fell for Gale, a makeup artist who is from his hometown, when he saw how she interacted with his son. "Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced," Allen said.

Allen released his debut album, Mercury Lane, in October 2018. His debut single, “Best Shot,” was his first tune to hit No. 1 on the charts.