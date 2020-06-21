If you can make it through this video of Jimmie Allen telling Dad jokes, you're probably not much fun to be around.

The "Make Me Want To" singer and father to 6-year-old Aadyn reads these dad jokes like he wrote them.

How do you make holy water?

How much does a hipster weigh?

What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet?

Even if the punchlines don't get you, Allen's reaction to each joke will. The Delaware native's expressive laugh, occasional snort and momentary confusion all make this short video worth watching and sharing. True story: When Allen was first starting out, he gave stand up comedy a try -- and won a couple of contests!

Allen was chosen as the second Taste of Country RISER of 2019. (RISERS is a program that shines a light on up-and-coming artists.) In addition to performing his current radio single, "Make Me Want To," the "Best Shot" hitmaker also recorded a meaningful cover version of Matchbox Twenty's "Unwell."

In becoming a RISER, Allen joined established hitmakers including Cody Johnson, Brett Young, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Lindsay Ell in the program.