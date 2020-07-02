Jimmie Allen's upcoming EP is going to be loaded with country talent. At least two Country Music Hall of Famers and several superstars will join him on Bettie James when it’s released later this month.

The seven-song EP will be available on July 10 and include collaborations with Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly and more. During the CMA Stay-Cay live stream on Wednesday (July 1), Allen spoke to Rita Wilson, who is joining the Oak Ridge Boys as collaborators on one song. Aside from his Noah Cyrus collaboration “This Is Us,” Allen hasn’t shared song titles or indicated a musical direction.

The EP’s title Bettie James was inspired by Allen's grandmother and father. Both late family members had a profound influence on the singer's life, and he’s spoken openly about that. Fans will recognize the name "Bettie" on his guitar strap. His father, James Allen, died last September.

Allen co-produced this new EP with Ash Bowers, who co-produced his debut, Mercury Lane.

Allen co-hosted the 2020 CMA Stay-Cay with Lindsay Ell and performed at least twice. The past 18 months have been busy on a personal level for the "Best Shot" singer: He's gotten engaged, and his fiancee gave birth to a baby girl named Naomi in March.

In addition to his No. 1 hit "Best Shot," Allen scored a chart-topper with "Make Me Want To" in 2019.