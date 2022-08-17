Jimmie Allen is headed to NBC's The Voice. He has been revealed as the Battles Round advisor for Blake Shelton's team during Season 22 of the singing competition show.

Shelton announced the news on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 17), writing, "I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… Welcome to #TeamBlake, @jimmieallen!!!"

The photo he shared includes the two artists on set.

The partnership was previously teased on The Voice's social media accounts. In a video shared on Tuesday (Aug. 16), Shelton gave clues involving Allen's knack for "rocking some pretty crazy outfits onstage" and his apparent bowling skills.

Allen's upcoming stint on The Voice adds to his already extensive list of TV appearances: He competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2021 and he served as a mentor on Season 20 of American Idol this past spring.

The job of the Battles advisor is to mentor and give advice to contestants as they prepare for the grueling face-off, during which they compete directly against another team member, with one being eliminated at the end.

The other Battles advisors are Jazmine Sullivan (Team John), Sean Paul (Team Gwen) and Charlie Puth (Team Camila). Country singers who have served as advisors on past seasons include Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Brooks & Dunn and more.

Season 22 of The Voice will bring John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello in as coaches in addition to Shelton. The season marks Cabello's first run on the show and Stefani's sixth time in the coach's chair.

The addition of Cabello and Stefani follows the departures of longtime coach Kelly Clarkson and Season 21 coach Ariana Grande. Clarkson departed after a victorious season, which ended with Girl Named Tom taking home the win for her team.

The new season of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 19, at 8PM ET on NBC.