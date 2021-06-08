Less than two weeks after their wedding, Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis have even more big news to share: They're expecting their second child together.

Allen and Alexis announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday night (June 7). She shared a few photos, while Allen opted for a humorous movie scene montage. Both posts end with the same photo of a list of names on a piece of paper: Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi and Baby Allen, with a heart below it.

"Naomi" is Naomi Bettie, the couple's 15-month-old daughter, and Aadyn is Allen's 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Allen and Alexis have been together since the spring of 2019, after his cousin's wife introduced them. The two Milton, Del., natives, got engaged in July of that year, at Disney World, and they tied the knot on May 27, at Pennsylvania's Lake House Inn, with Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki and Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi, who is Jason Aldean's sister, among the guests.

“Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced," Allen says of his wife. "It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!"

Allen, 34, is the reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year. His debut single, 2018's "Best Shot," is his first of two No. 1 singles, along with 2019's "Make Me Want To."

