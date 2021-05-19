What do you do when you've been missing festivals for the past year while the world has been shut down? If you're Jimmie Allen, you don't just go to one — you create your own.

Named after his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James "Big Jim" Allen, Bettie James Fest will take place in the country singer's hometown of Milton, Del., on Aug. 7, 2021. Allen, of course, will headline the concert, and he'll be joined by special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff, Neon Union, Hero the Band, Chuck Wicks and Chase Martin.

If the success of his EP of the same name is any indication, the first-ever event of its kind will be a hit, too. "While some artists still in the early sunrise of their careers, with a handful of hits to their credit, would be focused solely on extending their chart successes, it’s clear that Allen’s goals are loftier than mere chart hits and No. 1 parties – he's striving for music that testifies to the full spectrum of his abilities," MusicRow says of the Bettie James EP.

That short project is full of big-name guest cameos, such as Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus and the Oak Ridge Boys. To date, Allen's EP has pulled 148.5 million streams, according to a press release.

At the 2021 ACM Awards in April, Allen received the New Male Artist of the Year award, and with the help of Brad Paisley, delivered a performance of their nostalgic duet “Freedom Was a Highway."

Bettie James Fest will be held at Hudson Fields. Tickets will go on sale Friday (May 21) at 10AM ET.

