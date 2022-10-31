Jerry Lee Lewis’ Funeral, Public Memorial Announced

A funeral for Country Music Hall of Fame artist Jerry Lee Lewis is set for Saturday (Nov. 5) in his hometown of Ferriday, La. Additionally, a public memorial in Mississippi and a private celebration of life in Louisiana are scheduled this week.

Lewis died at age 87 on Friday (Oct. 28), 12 days after being enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The rock 'n' roll and rockabilly pioneer is remembered as a defiant entertainer who was unafraid to live life and embark on his chosen profession in any way he chose. He spent his later years in Mississippi and died with his wife Judith by his side at his home.

On Nov. 3 from 5 to 8PM, a public visitation will take place at the Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, Miss. Two days later, a second visitation will happen from 10 to 11AM at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Both will have limited availability.

The funeral (public welcome, very limited) will be live-streamed immediately after, and at 1PM there will be a celebration of life at the Arcade Theater.

A note on Lewis' Facebook page lists the addresses of all events. It's also the place to be for the livestream details.

Reverend Jimmy Swaggart (Lewis' cousin) will officiate the funeral with Clyde Ray Webber. No additional speakers or performers have been announced, although it's noted that the burial will be a private affair.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Judith, and four surviving children, plus extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made in Lewis' honor to the Arthritis Foundation or MusiCares.

