Jerry Castle, ‘Tequila and Tears’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Nashville singer-songwriter Jerry Castle is premiering the high-energy new music video for his single “Tequila and Tears” exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch.

Written on the very last day of recording for Castle’s forthcoming album, “Tequila and Tears” is a booze-drenched track about self-reflection, "through the lens of a tequila haze during a time of loss," Castle tells The Boot -- and it’s totally autobiographical.

"I was up late listening to what we recorded earlier that evening, and I received a text delivering some particularly bad news," the singer shares. After getting that text, Castle says he was an emotional mess, and wrote the song on about three hours of sleep.

That ultimately turned out to be a good thing: "Because the song was so new and we weren’t given the opportunity to overthink it, it enabled us to capture an authentic energy that is the core of this song,” he explains.

“Tequila and Tears” will appear on Castle’s new full-length album, Midnight Testaments. Described as an “Americana homecoming” for the Virginia native, the album was recorded at Nashville’s Trace Horse Studios and features Castle blending his distinctly Appalachian vibe with California country, country-rock and vintage steel guitar.

"Tequila and Tears" arrived in late February; full album details are forthcoming. Fans can keep up with Castle's plans at JerryCastle.com