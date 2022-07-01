Jelly Roll made his national television debut on Tuesday (June 28), bringing his latest single "Son of a Sinner" to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The singer appeared on the show one day after performing a pop-up concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. After being introduced by guest host Chelsea Handler, Jelly Roll took the stage while the song's acoustic guitar intro played.

Shrouded by soft lighting onstage, he dove into the song, which finds him reflecting on his edgy lifestyle as the "long-haired son of a sinner." The message of the tune — which situates Jelly Roll as someone between "right and wrong" — is emphasized in the second half of the chorus.

"'Cause I'm only one drink away from the devil / I'm only one call away from home / Yeah, I'm somewhere in the middle / I guess I'm just a little right and wrong," he sings.

The acoustic guitar refrain continued throughout the song, and it was aided by heavier instrumentation, such as electric guitar and percussion, as the performance continued.

Jelly Roll commented on the performance video, sharing his gratefulness for being invited on the show.

"This was such a special moment to be a able to share my message on such a large platform," he writes. "Thank you to the entire Kimmel staff for being so awesome."

The singer/rapper also shared a video from the stage prior to the performance, calling the opportunity "F---ing wild" in the caption.

"Son of a Sinner" appears on Jelly Roll's Ballads of the Broken album, which was released via BBR Music Group in September of 2021. The song was sent to country radio as an official single in April.

