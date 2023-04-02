Jelly Roll took home his first CMT Music Awards trophy for Digital-First Performance at the annual awards event on Sunday night (April 2). Jelly Roll snagged the honor for his song "Son of a Sinner."

The award was announced prior to the ceremony, around the same time that Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie were walking the red carpet. In addition to this being his first award for the CMT Awards specifically, it's also his first country music award since entering the genre in 2022. He received three total nominations.

The award is given to honor a standout performance on CMT's digital content platforms. The awards show introduced the category in 2022, with Cody Johnson taking home the win.

This year's winning video edged out Charley Crockett, “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions), Chris Young, “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages), Ingrid Andress, “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions), Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” (from CMT All Access), Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral to Verified) and Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions).

Jelly Roll struck gold with "Son of a Sinner." They say you should write about what you know and the singer's vulnerability is what has captivated fans of country music. The self-reflective track finds Jelly Roll dealing with his demons and working to move on from a past that wants to haunt him.

The track is the second single from his 2021 album Ballads of the Broken. It's his first country music offering and one that has pushed him into the genre's spotlight. His debut full-length country album Whitsitt Chapel will arrive June 2. It features his second single released to country radio, "Need a Favor."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired on Sunday (April 2) live from Austin, Texas on CBS. It streamed live and on demand on Paramount+. Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown co-hosted the show.

