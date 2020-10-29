Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus shared the news that his father died on Thursday morning (Oct. 29). Stanley Wayne DeMarcus — or "Wayno" — is remembered for having an impact on everyone around him.

The younger DeMarcus is named after his father, as his given name is Stanley Wayne DeMarcus Jr. Neither his mom nor his dad liked the names Stanley or Wayne, but Wayno wanted a namesake, so the couple compromised.

"My mom said, 'I'm not gonna call him JR, I’m not gonna call him Junior, I’m not gonna call him Wayne,' because my dad went by Wayne, so, 'We’re gonna call him Jay.' So my name has been Jay my entire life," DeMarcus told Country Countdown USA's Lon Helton in 2012.

"I could never explain in just a few words how important the musical bond was that we shared — it meant everything to me," DeMarcus writes atop four photos, from his childhood and present day:

Further tweets share how the family patriarch taught his son to play musical instruments and pushed him throughout his youth and career. "I have a lifetime of memories that will now be my comfort, as I face this life now without him," he says.

"Rest In Peace my precious Dad, I was always proud to be called your son, and I will miss you forever," DeMarcus adds. "Enjoy Heaven, you've earned it."

Impossible to ignore is the physical resemblance between the two men: They share a very similar smile and gaze. On Instagram, DeMarcus shared a few more pictures:

Musically, Rascal Flatts announced they'd be retiring at the end of 2020. DeMarcus has already introduced a new project, his reality television show with his family called DeMarcus Family Rules.

No further details about Stanley Wayne DeMarcus's life or death were immediately available.