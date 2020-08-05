Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus and his wife Allison are "the ultimate odd couple" in the trailer for their new Netflix reality show. The DeMarcus Family Rules preview highlights the couple's ... uh, shall we say different parenting styles as they balance raising their children and DeMarcus' busy music career.

Allison — a former Miss Tennessee, Miss Tennessee Teen USA and Miss Tennessee USA, and current co-executive director of the Miss Tennessee pageant — is clearly the rule-setter in the DeMarcus house, while Jay is out to break every one of them while raising daughter Madeline Leigh (who will turn 10 in December) and son Dylan Jay (who turned eight in July). She's the one planning a week's worth of outfits for the kids; he's showing up at the house with an adopted St. Bernard that we're guessing was very much not pre-approved by Mom.

"I was raised with rules," Allison explains.

"And I was raised just to keep your private parts covered up," Jay adds.

It's all fairly lighthearted tension, as it's clear that Jay knows just how much his wife does to keep their family together while he's out on the road. "I understand now a little more why she goes all out all the time," he admits late in the trailer, before the two share a loving embrace.

The DeMarcuses met on the set of Rascal Flatts' "These Days" video, in which Allison portrayed singer Gary LeVox's love interest. The couple married in 2004.

DeMarcus Family Rules premieres on Netflix on Aug. 19. It's another piece of a big year for DeMarcus and his bandmates, LeVox and Joe Don Rooney, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary as a trio and their final year making music together. They were slated to hit the road for their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour this summer, but they've had to cancel those dates in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.