Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter.

In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the band a few years later, in 2007, to pursue a solo career. The break was an amicable one, and it turned out to be a smart move, as he's become a buzzworthy and respected act. In October of 2018, he completed an acclaimed residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and released a live album culled from past shows at the venue.

If you've seen Isbell live, you know how brightly his talent shines onstage. The artist has four Grammy Awards and numerous Americana Awards to his name, as well as a legion of adoring fans. And after getting sober, his personal life is thriving as well: He and his wife, the immensely talented Amanda Shires, are a picture of partnership when it comes to creating, touring and raising their daughter, Mercy Rose.

Click through the photo gallery below to see some of our favorite live shots from throughout Isbell's career:

