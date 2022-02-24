Independent music publisher Spirit Music Group has acquired 90 percent of Jason Aldean’s recorded music catalog, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 24).

The deal — reportedly a $100 million deal — includes the acquisition of Aldean’s first nine albums, from his 2005 eponymous debut to his 2019 project, 9. Neighboring rights and sound exchange royalties are included in the deal, and the singer will keep income interest.

"It’s cool that a company like Spirit, that’s been around so long, has taken on my music catalog," Aldean notes of the transaction. "It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after."

Spirit Music Group CEO Frank Rogers and Chairman Jon Singer also commented on the deal, praising Aldean's defining role in country music.

"Jason Aldean has been a consistent hitmaker and trailblazer in country music for nearly two decades," Rogers says. "His recordings have helped define the sound of modern country music. Spirit Music Group is excited to partner with Jason and we look forward to further championing these important recordings to the world."

"Jason Aldean is one of country music’s elite headliners and the breadth and depth of his work is undeniable," adds Singer. "We welcome Jason’s impressive collection of works to the Spirit Music Group catalog and are committed to being an active partner in safeguarding and building upon the success of these recordings."

Altogether, the acquisition includes 24 No. 1 songs, 34 Top 10 singles and six Platinum records. According to Music Row, BBR Music Group still retains part of Aldean’s catalog and some distribution rights. Aldean was represented by Marcus & Colvin LLP’s Kent Marcus in the deal, while Spirit Music Group was represented by Reed Smith.

Aldean has been busy as of late. The superstar released his his 10th studio album, Macon, in November, and readying its follow up, Georgia, which will drop in April. He also recently announced news of his summer Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour, and just this week, he was honored with the 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award at Country Radio Seminar.

