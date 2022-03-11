Jason Aldean is on the list of artists set to take the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The country powerhouse will join six other artists of all genres performing at the annual event on March 22 in Los Angeles.

In addition to Aldean, Jennifer Lopez is part of the entertainment lineup, and she will also receive the 2022 Icon Award. LL Cool J will juggle both performing and hosting duties. Other acts performing for the audience will include Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Maneskin.

Nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced in January. The "Trouble With a Heartbreak" singer is nominated alongside Carrie Underwood in both the all-genre category for Best Collaboration and the Country Song of the Year category for their song "If I Didn't Love You." Others songs up for Country Song of the Year are "Famous Friends" (Chris Young and Kane Brown), "Forever After All (Luke Combs), "Just the Way" (Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown) and "The Good Ones" (Gabby Barrett).

Aldean also snagged a nod for Country Artist of the Year, as did Luke Bryan, Combs, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon, Parker McCollum, Ryan Hurd and Tenille Arts are all nominated in the Best New Country Artist category.

The all-genre award show — now in its ninth year — also hands out unique trophies including the Social Star Award, TikTok bop of the year, best fanbase and more. The awards are all voted on by the fans. Voting will remain open until March 15.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air Tuesday, March 22, on Fox beginning at 8PM ET.