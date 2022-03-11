Jason Aldean to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jason Aldean to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

David Becker, Getty Images

Jason Aldean is on the list of artists set to take the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The country powerhouse will join six other artists of all genres performing at the annual event on March 22 in Los Angeles.

In addition to Aldean, Jennifer Lopez is part of the entertainment lineup, and she will also receive the 2022 Icon Award. LL Cool J will juggle both performing and hosting duties. Other acts performing for the audience will include Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Maneskin.

Nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced in January. The "Trouble With a Heartbreak" singer is nominated alongside Carrie Underwood in both the all-genre category for Best Collaboration and the Country Song of the Year category for their song "If I Didn't Love You." Others songs up for Country Song of the Year are "Famous Friends" (Chris Young and Kane Brown), "Forever After All (Luke Combs), "Just the Way" (Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown) and "The Good Ones" (Gabby Barrett).

Aldean also snagged a nod for Country Artist of the Year, as did Luke Bryan, Combs, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon, Parker McCollum, Ryan Hurd and Tenille Arts are all nominated in the Best New Country Artist category.

The all-genre award show — now in its ninth year — also hands out unique trophies including the Social Star Award, TikTok bop of the year, best fanbase and more. The awards are all voted on by the fans. Voting will remain open until March 15.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air Tuesday, March 22, on Fox beginning at 8PM ET.

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House

Jason Aldean's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.
Filed Under: Jason Aldean
Categories: Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top