A Jason Aldean mural recently popped up on the side of a Dollar General store in the singer's hometown of Macon, Ga. The wall the mural is painted on reads "Macon Greatest" and also features the likeness of Otis Redding.

The likeness — artist unknown — has received hundreds of reactions on social media, with many commenters comparing the mural to the TV characters from Beavis and Butt-Head. In an interview with Big D and Bubba this week, Aldean moved away from those negative reactions and shared his thoughts.

"I started seeing pictures of it popping up on Facebook and then my dad sent to me, and he was like, 'Well, this is cool. They just kind of did you dirty,'" he says.

The mural looks like somewhat of a caricature version of Aldean, and the features aren't quite true to life. The singer says he respects the mural's artist, though he genuinely wonders about the painting itself.

"I'm just curious — I don't want to offend the artist because I do appreciate the gesture — but like, gosh, man," Aldean says.

Aldean himself seem too bothered by the mural — like he said, he appreciates it — but he let out a few laughs about the situation with the hosts of the radio show.

The megastar paid tribute to his hometown with a recent two-part album: Macon, released in November 2021, and Georgia, released this past April. He released 30 new tracks across the two projects, including his recent hits, "If I Didn't Love You" (feat. Carrie Underwood) and "Trouble With a Heartbreak."

Aldean's new single, "That's What Tequila Does," can also be found on Macon. The star is currently busy on his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, which kicked off in Scranton, Penn., on July 15.