Jason Aldean’s New Album, ‘Macon’, Is the First Part of a Massive Project

When Jason Aldean releases his new album, Macon, in November, it'll be only half of the new music fans can expect over the coming months. The country star plans to release 30 new tracks between now and April of 2022.

Macon, due out on Nov. 12, will contain 15 songs: 10 brand-new tracks — including Aldean's recent single with Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You" — and five live cuts, one each from Aldean's first five albums. Aldean's second upcoming new album, Georgia, which is due out on April 22, 2022, will contain the same: 10 more new songs, and five live cuts. Next spring, a triple-disc vinyl set containing all 30 tracks will also be available.

"Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me, it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint," says Aldean, who grew up in Macon, Ga., also home to the Allman Brothers Band, Little Richard, Otis Redding and more.

"My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background," Aldean adds. "Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.”

Aldean worked on Macon with his longtime producer, Michael Knox. A press release explains that, with the songs on the project, the singer "runs the gamut from straight-up stadium rockers to bluesy barstool ballads, peppered with modern embellishments and all the chest thumping small-town pride his fans have come to crave" and "pushes his patented muscle country sound to the limit with his hard rock, woozy barroom ballads, experimentation with hip-hop and R&B, but stays centered in country lifestyle."

Macon is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Full album details, as well as Georgia's tracklist, are below.

Courtesy of the GreenRoom PR

Jason Aldean, Macon Tracklist:

1. "After You"

2. "Over You Again"

3. "That’s What Tequila Does"

4. "Small Town Small"

5. "If I Didn’t Love You"

6. "Story for Another Glass"

7. "Heaven"

8. "This Bar Don’t Work Anymore"

9. "The Sad Songs"

10. "Watching You Love Me"

11. "Amarillo Sky" (Live from Nashville, Tenn.)

12. "Johnny Cash" (Live from Los Angeles, Calif.)

13. "She’s Country" (Live from Las Vegas, Nev.)

14. "Big Green Tractor" (Live from Dallas, Texas)

15. "My Kinda Party" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

Jason Aldean, Georgia Tracklist:

16. "Whiskey Me Away"

17. "Trouble With a Heartbreak"

18. "The State I’m In"

19. "Midnight and Missin’ You"

20. "Ain’t Enough Cowboy"

21. "God Made Airplanes"

22. "My Weakness"

23. "Holy Water"

24. "Rock and Roll Cowboy"

25. "Your Mama"

26. "Take a Little Ride" (Live from Las Vegas, Nev.)

27. "Burnin’ It Down" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

28. "Any Ol’ Barstool" (Live from Knoxville, Tenn.)

29. "Rearview Town" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

30. "Blame It on You" (Live from Manchester, Tenn.)

