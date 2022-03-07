Jason Aldean Was ‘Scared’ About Carrie Underwood’s Descent From the Ceiling for Their ACMs Duet

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean's performance of "If I Didn't Love You" at the 2022 ACM Awards featured an extra little bit of Vegas drama: Underwood descended from the ceiling seated in a circus-style metal chair as she launched into her verse of the song.

It was an epic show moment, and one that fell solidly outside both artists' comfort zones.

Backstage in the press room after the performance, Aldean admitted that when he first saw the contraption that was going to carry Underwood down to the stage, he had his doubts.

"I was scared for her, actually," the singer admits. "When we came to rehearsals, I knew she was coming from the ceiling, but I was like, 'Where's she sitting?' And they showed me this little bitty seat. I went to her and said, 'Man, I'm glad you're doing this and not me, because I would have tapped out.'

"She's a trooper for sure," Aldean continues, explaining that since they'd already performed the song together several times, they wanted to try up the ante on the ACMs stage.

But Underwood didn't share Aldean's reservations; she says that she jumped at the chance to descend from the ceiling as soon as a show-runner suggested it as part of the performance.

"I was like, 'I feel good about that!'" Underwood said with a laugh backstage in the press room.

After all, the singer continues, her current Las Vegas residency has given her a taste for flashy, jaw-dropping onstage showmanship. "I was excited," she continues. "It's something I'd never done before. I'm always up for trying new things, adding a little bit of danger to the performance."

Underwood and Aldean also won Single of the Year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the 2022 ACMs, which took place on Monday night (March 7).