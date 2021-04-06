Jason Aldean urged Katy Perry lookalike Hannah Everhart to loosen up during their performance on American Idol on Monday night (April 5). First, they had to eat up.

During a mentor moment prior to their performance of "She's Country," Aldean and the Canton, Miss., native talked about their lives and shared love of country music, and how what they were experiencing in Hollywood wasn't quite what they were used to. The teen chose one of the pro's most well-known songs as her celebrity duet on American Idol.

"I just want her to loosen up. Once she figures that out, the sky's the limit for sure," Aldean says.

After that, she brought in a big plate of ribs and Southern cooking for them to get down on pre-show. That's probably not what led to her good energy, but the three judges seemed to appreciate her collaboration — a performance that was aired after her solo performance of a Chris Stapleton song.

"It's just fun watching you grow, because your personality is so infectious," Luke Bryan says. "Once your talent catches up with this little star that you are, it's going to be so fun to watch."

Perry wasn't in love with Everhart's version of "I Was Wrong" by Stapleton, however. She said she appreciated that the hopeful took a chance, but was far more effusive about her version of "She's Country."

Indeed, the young singer looked more comfortable with someone alongside her than she did solo. Fans will ultimately decide if she moves on to the Top 16.

Aldean also mentored and performed with 16-year-old Caleb Kennedy on Monday. The pair performed his song "Fly Over States":

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

What Happened to These American Idol Stars?: