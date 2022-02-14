Jason Aldean has big plans to head back out on the road in the summer of 2022. On Monday (Feb. 14), he announced his upcoming Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour, a trek that takes its name from the recently released song "Rock and Roll Cowboy" off Aldean's forthcoming Macon album.

Kicking off July 15 with a performance in Scranton, Pa., Aldean's 2022 tour will extend through October, wrapping with an arena show in Wichita, Kan. Altogether, the trek encompasses 34 shows in cities like Boston, Dallas and Birmingham, plus a hometown stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 14.

"I'm ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive," Aldean states in a press release. "We are already thinking about the setlist ... there will be some songs off the new record, like, 'Rock and Roll Cowboy,' which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."

Aldean will have plenty of new music to perform when he hits the road this summer. Georgia, the second half of his double album, Macon, Georgia, arrives April 22. The first half of the project, Macon, dropped in November 2021. Altogether, it's Aldean's tenth studio project, with each half of the album boasting 15 tracks — 10 new songs and five live versions of selected hits spanning the singer's discography to date.

Up-and-coming star Gabby Barrett will serve as direct support on the tour, with fellow openers John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver joining the Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour, too. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 18, but members of Aldean's fan club, the Aldean Army, will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday (Feb. 15) at 10AM local time.

Jason Aldean's 2022 Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour Dates:

July 15 -- Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 16 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 17 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 30 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 31 -- York, Pa. @ York Fair

Aug. 5 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 6 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 14 -- Detroit, Mich @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 18 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

Aug. 19 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 25 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 8 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Sept. 9 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Sept. 10 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 15 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 16 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 17 -- Boston, Mass @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 22 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Sept. 23 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 29 -- Evansville, Ind. @ The Ford Center

Oct. 1 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Oct. 7 -- Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 8 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 14 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 15 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Oct. 27 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 28 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

Oct. 29 -- Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena