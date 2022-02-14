Jason Aldean Ramps Up for 2022 Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour
Jason Aldean has big plans to head back out on the road in the summer of 2022. On Monday (Feb. 14), he announced his upcoming Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour, a trek that takes its name from the recently released song "Rock and Roll Cowboy" off Aldean's forthcoming Macon album.
Kicking off July 15 with a performance in Scranton, Pa., Aldean's 2022 tour will extend through October, wrapping with an arena show in Wichita, Kan. Altogether, the trek encompasses 34 shows in cities like Boston, Dallas and Birmingham, plus a hometown stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 14.
"I'm ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive," Aldean states in a press release. "We are already thinking about the setlist ... there will be some songs off the new record, like, 'Rock and Roll Cowboy,' which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."
Aldean will have plenty of new music to perform when he hits the road this summer. Georgia, the second half of his double album, Macon, Georgia, arrives April 22. The first half of the project, Macon, dropped in November 2021. Altogether, it's Aldean's tenth studio project, with each half of the album boasting 15 tracks — 10 new songs and five live versions of selected hits spanning the singer's discography to date.
Up-and-coming star Gabby Barrett will serve as direct support on the tour, with fellow openers John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver joining the Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour, too. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 18, but members of Aldean's fan club, the Aldean Army, will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday (Feb. 15) at 10AM local time.
Jason Aldean's 2022 Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour Dates:
July 15 -- Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 16 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 17 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 29 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 30 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 31 -- York, Pa. @ York Fair
Aug. 5 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 6 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 14 -- Detroit, Mich @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 18 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
Aug. 19 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 25 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 8 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Sept. 9 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Sept. 10 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 15 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 16 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 17 -- Boston, Mass @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 22 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Sept. 23 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 29 -- Evansville, Ind. @ The Ford Center
Oct. 1 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Oct. 7 -- Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 8 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 14 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 15 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Oct. 27 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 28 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
Oct. 29 -- Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena