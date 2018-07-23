The Boot News Roundup: Jason Aldean Plans 2018 Concert for the Kids + More

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Jason Aldean will head back to his hometown of Macon, Ga., on Sept. 6 for his third Concert for the Kids charity show at the Macon Coliseum. The event raises money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, the area's only pediatric care-only facility; the past two shows have raised more than $1.2 million. "We’ve been able to help support the build of an entirely new facility," Aldean says in a press release, "so I'm looking forward to seeing how the community shows up for the hospital this year and what we can do to keep helping the people there." Tickets for the concert, which will also feature Lauren Alaina, are scheduled to go on sale on July 27 at 10AM ET.

Getty Images

Willie Nelson's cannabis line Willie's Reserve is expanding to include Willie's Remedy, a set of THC-free products. The first product, a whole-bean coffee infused with CBD oil, is due to launch in Colorado (where pot is now legal) in September; CBD advocates say the oil has the same health benefits of marijuana, but without the psychoactive effects caused by THC. Culture Map Austin reports that a number of additional products are coming later this year.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson will perform during one of tennis' biggest events: the 2018 U.S. Open opening ceremony. The U.S. Open is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018; the two-week event is set to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, located just outside New York City. The opening ceremony, and Clarkson's performance, are scheduled for Aug. 27, Billboard reports.

Rick Kern, Getty Images

Luke Combs' debut album, This One's for You, has gone platinum -- and in record time! It took 58 weeks for Combs' first studio album, released on June 2, 2017, to go platinum, making it the debut country album to achieve that status in the quickest amount of time since Chris Stapleton's Traveller, a press release reports. The record sat at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart for seven weeks and is, thus far, the most-streamed country album of 2018.

Raymond Boyd, Getty Images

Historic Nashville, Inc., and the National Trust for Historic Preservation will hold a rally on July 24 to raise awareness about preserving the historic sites of Nashville's Music Row, which has been designated a "National Treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Since 2000, a press release reports, 56 historic buildings have been demolished, and five more, located on 16th Avenue, are currently under threat of demolition. Rally the Row will take place at 4:30PM at Bobby's Idle Hour, located at 1028 16th Ave. South, which is one of the five currently threatened properties; admission is free, and the event will feature live entertainment.