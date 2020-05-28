Hear Jamie O’Neal’s Hopeful New ‘The World Goes On’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Jamie O'Neal shares her hope for a better tomorrow in her new song "The World Goes On." The singer-songwriter is giving The Boot's readers a first listen to the track, which arrives on Friday (May 29).

O'Neal's voice soars on "The World Goes On," a hopeful and upbeat song that's tailor-made for those days when you just need a little extra push. The artist strikes the right balance between pop and country throughout the track as she promises, "It's a matter of faith, it's a matter of time / Something's gonna happen and change your life."

"The world goes on / And the sun keeps comin' up / People keep fallin' in love / And the radio keeps playin' your song," O'Neal sings in the chorus. "So you turn it up, roll the windows down / Sing along and make it loud / And the world goes on."

Not only is "The World Goes On" optimistic to a fault, it's a bit of a throwback, too. The melody and production will thrill fans of the bright, unabashed pop-country that was so popular at the start of this millennium.

"I wanted to release something that gives people hope," O'Neal tells The Boot. "I know how it feels to not want to get out of bed, but I think, intrinsically, our human nature is to fight through anything and find that crack of light that breaks through the darkness."

She adds, "Even though life seems hopeless at times, the sun keeps coming up. Life is filled with ups and downs, but tomorrow brings us new chances, renewed faith and strength that we can get through to better days."

"The World Goes On" is the first song from O'Neal's forthcoming new album Now and Then. It's one of six brand-new tracks on the project, which will also include new versions of some of her hits and is due out this fall.

"I’m so happy to finally get some new, original music out there for the fans,” says O’Neal, whose last album, Eternal, arrived in 2014.

An ACM and Billboard Music Awards winner and Grammy Awards nominee, O'Neal is best known for a string of early 2000s hits including the back-to-back No. 1 singles "There Is No Arizona" and "When I Think About Angels." O'Neal has also written songs for Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes and others, and her cover of "All By Myself" appears in the 2001 movie Bridget Jones's Diary.

Listen to Jamie O'Neal's "The World Goes On"