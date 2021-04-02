Jamie Lin WIlson's new Mickey Newbury cover came from an experimental studio day. She's premiering the track, "T Total Tommy," exclusively with The Boot.

When Wilson recorded "T Total Tommy" -- a cut from Newbury's 1969 concept album Looks Like Rain -- she was hoping to find a bit of inspiration. "I took this song and a couple more [into the studio], with the intent of sparking some sort of creativity by getting out of my comfort zone and having a great time making music with friends," she explains.

"To me, ["T Total Tommy"] touches on the overly poetic: the balance of trying too hard and being blocked, both feelings I know well," Wilson continues. "This song told me that I needed to sing it, and it did so by opening up new avenues of creativity and observation. Also, it has a really great groove."

Wilson's "T Total Tommy" session took place at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas. Courtney Patton, Richard Millsap, Trevor Nealon and Geoff Queen are also part of the song; it's produced by Scott Davis, who performs on the song as well

Wilson's newest release follows 2018's Jumping Over Rocks, her sophomore album. In the five years since she released her debut, Holidays & Wedding Rings, in 2016, she's collaborated with American Aquarium, the Turnpike Troubadours, Mike & the Moonpies and more Texas and Oklahoma country artists. Prior to her solo career, the D'Hanis, Texas, native played in the Gougers and the Trishas.

Wilson's "T Total Tommy" cover is due out widely on April 9, and is available to pre-order and pre-save now. It's the first of three new cover songs coming from Wilson.

Watch Jamie Lin WIlson's "T Total Tommy" Session:

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: