Admit it: You know exactly which superhero power you'd pick if given the choice. Jake Owen knows his, too; in fact, the country star shared his pick with Londyn, a patient at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, during the 2019 ACM Awards festivities in Las Vegas, Nev.

Instead of picking a typical superpower such as being able to fly or read minds, Owen tells Londyn that he would want to be able to make people feel good: "My superpower would be that we could all feel really, really good," he explains, adding that he'd love to be able to make people "just feel good all the time and healthy."

Londyn got Owen to crack a smile when she shared her own superpower desires: She wants to be able to turn invisible and steal people's money!

Londyn and another St. Jude patient named Addi were on ACM Radio Row in Las Vegas leading up to the big awards show. They hung out with Owen, ACM Awards host Reba McEntire, ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban and more country stars -- just one of years and years of moments shared between the country music community and St. Jude.

In 1989, Alabama member Randy Owen formally began country's connection to St. Jude by founding St. Jude Cares for Country Kids, a program that, through annual radiothons, has raised more than $800 million for the pediatric cancer research hospital. Jake Owen, a big supporter of the cause, was honored in 2019 with the Angels Among Us Award in recognition of his many charitable contributions to St. Jude.

"I feel like that's our duty as a country music entertainer," Owen reflects. "It's not just singing songs for people and entertaining. It's what we do with the platform that we've so luckily been given. I say 'given' -- we've worked for the platform. But I think there's more to what we do than just singing songs."

On Feb. 6-7, more than a dozen country radio stations owned by Townsquare Media, The Boot's parent company, will hold their 2020 Country Cares radiothons to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In the past six years, these stations have raised more than $9.2 million, and even more money has come from additional TSM stations that hold radiothons later in the year. To join the fight against childhood cancer and become a Partner in Hope, visit St. Jude's official website.