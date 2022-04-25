Jake Owen Readies Headlining Up There Down Here Tour for Summer 2022
Jake Owen will return to the road this summer. He has just announced his headlining Up There Down Here Tour, a tour of more than 30 dates that kicks off May 5 in Troy, Ohio, and continues through the beginning of October.
“Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes. The world needs more of that,” Owen says of his upcoming run.
The tour takes its name from his newest song, "Up There Down Here," which he put out in March. That track is the latest in a string of new releases from Owen, who dropped "Fishin' on a River." Before the new year, he also released two more previews of an upcoming album: "Drunk on a Boat" and his current single, "Best Thing Since Backroads."
Leading up to the launch of the Up there Down Here Tour, Owen will keep the new music coming. He's been teasing a new song called "1x1" on his socials, and it'll be out on Friday.
Meanwhile, tickets for all the dates on Owen's tour are on sale now. Each stop will feature an as-yet-unannounced supporting act.
Jake Owen's 2022 Up There Down Here Tour Dates:
May 5 -- Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
May 6 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall
May 7 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ HSV Amphitheater
May 20 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas
May 21-- Waskom, Texas @ Guns & Horses Festival
May 27 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias
May 28 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field
May 29 -- Vail, Colo. @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
June 16 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 17 -- Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Festival
June 23 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
June 24 -- Jordan, N.Y. @ KEGS Canalside Outdoors
July 1 -- Duluth, Minn. @ Bayfront Festival Park
July 2 -- Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ Music on the Mountain
July 14 -- Manchester, Iowa @ Delaware County Fair
July 15 -- Topeka, Kan. @ Country Stampede
July 22 -- Brooklyn, Mich. @ Faster Horses
July 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
July 24 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 31 -- Quincy, Wash. @ Watershed Festival
Aug. 13 -- Fontana, Calif. @ Tailgate Fest
Aug. 14 -- Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 -- Put-in-Bay, Ohio @ Bash on the Bay
Aug. 26 -- Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill
Aug. 27 -- Cedarburg. Wis. @ Country in the Burg
Sept. 1 -- Decatur, Ill. @ Decatur Amphitheater
Sept. 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
Sept. 3 -- Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 -- Selbyville, Del. @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sept. 16 -- Doswell, Va. @ After Hours Concert
Sept. 17 -- Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage
Sept. 22 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 23 -- East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park
Oct. 1 -- Buford, Ga. @ City of Buford Fall Concert