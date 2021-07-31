One of Jake Owen's biggest hits is at the center of a new lawsuit over alleged copyright infringement, according to a new report.

TMZ reports that songwriters Alexander Cardinale and Morgan Reid have filed suit in Nashville, alleging that Owen's No. 1 hit "Made for You" lifted significant portions of its structure and lyrics from their song of the same name, which dates back to 2014.

Owen's recording of "Made for You" reached the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2020 after he released it as the fourth single from his Greetings From ... Jake album. Owen's video for "Made for You" stars his now-fiancée, Erica Hartlein, as well as his two daughters.

In their filing dated July 27, Cardinale and Reid note that their song titled "Made for You" first appeared on Cardinale's Digital Youth album, after which Coca Cola picked it up to use in an international ad campaign in 2016. That campaign centered around the song, and millions of bottles of Coke actually bore the phrase "I was made for you" along with a QR code that pointed back to the song.

Owen's cut on "Made for You" is credited to songwriters Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde and Neil Medley. The singer told Billboard in 2020 that he first heard it when a professional song plugger sent it to him.

Cardinale and Reid's filing states that his recording's "notes, structure, harmony, vocal style and rhythm are clear indicators" that it borrows significantly from their previous work. Hear both songs below:

Cardinale and Reid's lawsuit names Owen, Big Loud Records, the songwriters listed on his cut and all of the song publishers involved as defendants. The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial.

Owen has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. Greetings From ... Jake is his most recent album, and he's been keeping quiet on the musical front so far in 2021, with the exception of a recent collaboration with Walker Hayes: a fun summer single titled "Country Stuff."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Nastiest Lawsuits in the History of Country Music: