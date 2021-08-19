Jake Hoot ages himself 20 years for his starring role in his comedic new "Night Left" music video. The clip — premiering exclusive on The Boot and our partner site, Taste of Country — finds the singer doing his best to keep a close eye on his teenage daughter.

Papa Hoot is failing in the new music video for the country-rocker. After leaning in a classic truck to give his daughter's hotshot boyfriend a warning as they head off on a date, the couple proceed to do everything a strict father fears. There's partying and kissing and fast driving and general good-timing — if you're not cheering for these young lovers, you're probably not country.

Taylor Ballantyne directed the "Night Left" music video, the fifth official music video on Hoot's YouTube page. The Season 17 winner of The Voice has remained busy and in demand since his time on the show as part of Team Kelly (Clarkson, that is). One of those videos is a duet with the superstar called "I Would've Loved You" that's his most-streamed song on Spotify.

Hoot may one day need to be the dad he plays in this video, as he has a daughter named Macy, born in 2015. That gives him at least 10 years to work on graying his beard and practicing his dad face to match the man he portrays in the video. Then again, he may always be the rockstar version of himself that gets arrested in this same clip.