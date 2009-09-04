J.D. Souther Earns Prestigious Songwriting Honor

Songwriter J.D. Souther, who co-wrote some of the biggest hits for the Eagles -- including 'Best of My Love,' 'Heartache Tonight' and 'New Kid In Town,' will be honored with the ASCAP Golden Note Award at the 47th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards. The invitation-only gala will take place Monday, Oct. 19 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

The performing-rights organization presents its Golden Note Award to songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Past recipients include Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson, along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder and Tom Petty, among others.

In 2007, the Eagles recorded Souther's 'How Long' for their 'Long Road Out of Eden' album. The tune was originally issued on a solo album the singer-songwriter released in l972. George Strait, Glen Campbell and the Dixie Chicks have all recorded his songs, as well as Linda Ronstadt, with whom he also recorded several duets. The Texas-raised singer scored two Top 10 pop hits with 'You're Only Lonely,' and 'Her Town Too,' a duet with James Taylor. In 2008, Souther released 'If the World Was You,' his first album after a 25-year break.

The ASCAP Country Music Awards will also salute the songwriters and publishers of ASCAP's most performed country songs of the past year, in addition to honoring the Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter/Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Publisher of the Year.