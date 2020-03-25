Interview: Kane Brown Has More Baby Songs Coming

Kane Brown said he couldn't spill the details of a new song he's working on about baby Kingsley Rose, but then he went ahead and spilled them.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights about fatherhood, Brown reveals that his 5-month-old daughter with wife Katelyn Jae isn't afraid to assert herself. "Even at the doctor, the hospital," he starts, "when she was screaming next to all the other babies, they brought her in there and were like, 'These are the strongest lungs we've heard on a baby in awhile.'"

Brown's full interview with ToC Nights will premiere on Wednesday night (March 25) at 8PM CT. Set a reminder to find out more about how the "Homesick" singer and Kate are handling being first-time parents. Kingsley does well on a tour bus, he says, so when the coronavirus-induced travel and concert bans are lifted, they'll all tour together.

"Homesick" is Brown's third single from Experiment, his second studio album. The song hit No. 1 earlier this month, and he's not yet shared if he'll release a fourth song from that album as a single or bring something new. He's already recorded and released one song about his baby girl. "For My Daughter" was shared digitally just after Kingsley's birth. It's a reflective song that dives into the kind of father he wants to be.

Other topics the 26-year-old touches on during an expansive interview with the radio duo include his beat-up first car and his very polished new car, how Jason Aldean and his wife ended up with the dog his wife wanted, and his most awkward celebrity encounter.