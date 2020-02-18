Interview: Carly Pearce Has One Teeny, Tiny Issue With Life With Michael Ray

Carly Pearce's new self-titled album is filled with love songs or songs about love that only a woman confident in her future can write and perform. Michael Ray is her man now, and his influence is all over the record. Life with him is pretty perfect — well, almost.

During an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Pearce doesn't hold back about Ray's one habit that she just can't get down with. Actually, she does try to hold back, which makes the moment even funnier. Set a reminder and watch the premiere of this interview on Tuesday (Feb. 18) at 9PM ET.

"The spirit of this album is I truly did find myself through falling in love," Pearce says. "We very much feel like finding your person and getting into that stage of life has been really amazing for both of us ... you build more confidence, you feel more sure of yourself and explore yourself in ways that I didn't even know I needed to."

"Finish Your Sentences" is the song Pearce and her husband of four months sing together on Carly Pearce (released Feb. 14). Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are co-writers on that song, but the couple felt it was perfect for where they were in their relationship at the time, which was still really new.

"Thomas sent it with my label president Scott Borchetta and they were like, 'We really want you to sing this new song with your boyfriend,'" Pearce says, impersonating Borchetta's voice. "And I was like, 'Ew, but okay.'"

"I was like, 'Eh, I dunno.' So I let Michael hear it and we were just immediately like, 'This is awesome," she adds. "This just really fits the fun, flirtatious, initial — we didn't wanna come out with "It's Your Love" as the first thing. We'll have that moment but this is what was happening when we first started dating."

As for who said "I love you" first? That's a story best told by Pearce.

