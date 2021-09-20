New Karen Dalton Documentary Features Nick Cave, Angel Olsen + More — Watch the Trailer!

A new documentary about 1960s folk trailblazer Karen Dalton will attempt to reconstruct the history of the unsung musician by showcasing her life and the lasting modern impact of her work. In My Own Time is due out in early October.

The documentary is directed by Richard Peete and Robert Yapkowitz, and was inspired by the success of the Townes Van Zandt documentary Be Here to Love Me. "We realized that that really helped solidify his fame and helped him get more recognition. So we decided to set out to make a film about Karen," Peete recently told Rolling Stone.

Due out in theaters on Oct. 1, with a digital release set for Nov. 16, In My Own Time chronicles the musician's early life and time with Bob Dylan in the Greenwich Village folk scene, as well as her tragic death, her influence on a variety of modern artists and her present-day cult following. The film will feature interviews with Nick Cave and Vanessa Carlton, as well as voiceovers of Dalton's writings and diary entries by Angel Olsen and music arranged by Julia Holter.

"It was an extreme honor to perform the voice of Karen Dalton in this stunning film about her life and music, and the thoughts and experiences we have of her gathered in between," says Olsen.

Watch the In My Own Time trailer below, and get more information on the doc at GreenwichEntertainment.com.

In addition to the documentary, Dalton's work will see new light with the 50th anniversary Light in the Attic reissue of her 1971 album In My Own Time. The new version of the record will feature liner notes by Cave, Lenny Kaye and Devendra Banhart; more information is available at LightInTheAttic.net.

50 Country Albums Everyone Must Hear Before They Die: