Tim McGraw and more music stars will participate in a remote, but live, performance to help raise money for charity in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Dubbed the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, the show will air live on Fox on Sunday (March 29) starting at 9PM ET, and will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country. Elton John will host the show, and all donations will benefit hunger relief charity Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Lee Brice, along with songwriter Rob Hatch, producer Elisha Hoffman and Derek and Kristi Hutchins, has launched a brand-new record label. Called Pump House Records, the label is already gearing up to release its first album, a project from South Carolina artist Nick Norman, a longtime friend of Brice's. The team describes the label as "run by artists, for artists," and will release Norman's debut album sometime this year.

The 2020 Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has officially been rescheduled, following its postponement from late March due to the March 3 tornado in Nashville and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to a press release, the festival is now set for Oct. 19-24, and organizers are making "every effort" to ensure that the lineup stays mostly the same. Expect more details on venues, performers and set times to follow in the coming weeks.