HunterGirl didn't stray from her lane when she took to the stage for American Idol’s Top 5 episode on Sunday (May 15). During the two-hour episode — which saw two out of the five contestants going home — she channeled not one, but two country songs.

One of those offerings was a chill-induced take on Little Big Town’s award-winning single “Girl Crush," from the country group’s Pain Killer album. Dressed to the nines in a heavily beaded and sparkly mini dress and pink-colored cowgirl boots, HunterGirl leaned into the microphone and flaunted her distinct country twang on the heartbreaking song lyrics, written by lauded songwriters Lori McKenna, Hilary Lindsey and Liz Rose.

“I’ve got a girl crush,” Katy Perry said afterward, insinuating that she enjoyed HunterGirl’s performance. “Secondly, my nieces are on the show, and they came up to me and they said they are voting for you!”

“You’re totally in star mode,” Luke Bryan added, before Perry interjected.

“She was today years old when she became a star!” Perry exclaimed.

Before her rendition of “Girl Crush,” HunterGirl, a Tennessean who works with military veterans writing songs to help them cope with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), delivered a sassy take on Carrie Underwood’s “Undo It.” So, her decision to slow things down this time around paid off, as it reminded voters at home that she can offer up different emotions with ballads or upbeat performances.

At the end of the telecast, HunterGirl was announced safe from elimination. She will now advance into the American Idol grand finale with Noah Thompson and Leah Marlene. Unfortunately, Nicolina Bozzo and Fritz Hager did not receive enough votes to move onto the last phase of the competition.

For the two-hour special, Underwood was on hand as a mentor, helping coach contestants in Las Vegas, where she has a residency at the Resorts World Theatre. The country star will make her return to the star-studded American Idol finale next week, singing one of her new songs from her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, due out on June 10.

The American Idol Season 20 grand finale airs on Sunday (May 22) on ABC.

Bucky, Scotty and More: See Where American Idol's Country Finalists Are Now:

These Country Singers Tried Out for American Idol But Didn't Make It!