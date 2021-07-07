Hunter Thomas finds freedom and clarity in his brand-new song "Go for a Drive." Press play below to hear the brand-new track, premiering exclusively via The Boot.

Thomas explains that he found the inspiration for the peaceful, fiddle-flecked "Go for a Drive" on a summer night. Alone, he wrote the song "about that moment when you take a drive with your favorite song playing, and everything in the world seems to be just right."

"I wanted "Go for a Drive" to be something that people can relate to whether they are on a back road or in middle of the city," the artist says. Indeed, the protagonist's location is never specified — but each time he takes off in his car in "the middle of the night," windows down and radio blaring an old, but familiar, song, "suddenly it all feels so right."

Oklahoma native Thomas was a natural athlete, but when the Red Dirt music scene grabbed his attention, there was no going back. He's shared stages with, among others, the Eli Young Band, Granger Smith, Parker McCollum, Aaron Watson and Koe Wetzel, and is working toward the release of a self-titled debut album via Thirty Tigers in 2022, co-produced by Thomas with his guitarist Kyler Watson.

"Go for a Drive," one of 10 songs on that record, is Thomas' first release from the forthcoming project. It will be sent to Texas country radio on Monday (July 12) and available on all digital platforms on July 30.

Fans can keep up with Thomas at TheHunterThomas.com.

