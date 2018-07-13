Hayes Peebles, ‘All Blues’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Singer-songwriter Hayes Peebles is debuting his new song "All Blues" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen.

Inspired by both Peebles' time as a people-watching bartender and the classic Jerry Jeff Walker tune "Well of the Blues," "All Blues" is all about embracing your own flaws and hangups, and maybe being lucky enough to find someone who's willing to do the same — even if it's just someone you met at the bar at the end of the night.

"On either side of the bar, all we were really doing was worshiping at the altar of our collective hangups, but that was what kept us all coming back and made us close," Peebles tells The Boot. "Every night, I'd watch all these strange romances and relationships form around that common thread of being a little drunk and down."

Born in New York and raised on Townes Van Zandt, Roy Orbison and country classics, the 26-year-old Peebles is making a name for himself in Americana, thanks in large part to his distinctive crooning and unabashedly sad, blues-infused tunes.

"All Blues" is Peebles' newest single. Fans will be able to catch the artist out on the road this summer, when he makes a seven-date run through the Northeast with stops in Boston, Mass.; Philadelphia, Pa.; and Montreal, Quebec, Canad; among other cities. Keep up to date with the rising star on Facebook.