"One Beer" singer Hardy is engaged to Caleigh Ryan, his longtime girlfriend. He shared the news on social media, referring to a song called "Boyfriend" that he wrote for her several years ago.

"I’m not her boyfriend anymore," Hardy (full name: Michael Hardy) says.

The song "Boyfriend" talks about not wanting to be a boyfriend any longer, with a twist in the second verse that reveals it's because he wants to level up to husband. Talking to People in 2020, Hardy admitted a conversation with Ryan inspired the song while they were vacation in Clearwater, Fla.

Ryan does marketing for a hotel company, per her Instagram page. The couple have been together since early 2018 and her Instagram feed is filled with photos of them together.

Thirty-year-old Hardy first broke into country music as a songwriter for artists like Florida Georgia Line. In 2019 he helped write "God's Country," a song Blake Shelton would turn into a No. 1 hit. That helped launch Hardy's career as an artist. While "Rednecker" stalled just outside the Top 20, the follow-up, "One Beer," became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Currently, his single "Give Heaven Some Hell" sits just inside the Top 40.

Ryan also shared the happy news on her Instagram page with a series of pictures outside of the Lyric, a live music venue in Oxford, Miss. "We're getting married!!!" she captions with an engagement ring emoji. Oxford is two hours from Hardy's hometown of Philadelphia, Miss.

The third slide in her post shows her sizable new engagement ring: