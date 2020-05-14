Hannah Mulholland Quits Runaway June: ‘I Must Announce My Departure’

It seems country music trio Runaway June has become a duo. Singer and guitarist Hannah Mulholland — one-third of the Nashville-based group alongside vocalist Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne — announced her departure from the "Buy My Own Drinks" hitmakers on Thursday (May 14).

However, the split appears to be amicable: Mulholland (picture above at left) wished everyone "continued success and happiness" in a heartfelt statement to her fans and followers regarding her exit from the ACM Awards-nominated band.

"It's with great respect and love that I must announce my departure from Runaway June," Mulholland says alongside a photo of her with her bandmates. "We have spent five years chasing dreams, climbing mountains, conquering things we never imagined possible, and having lots of fun along the way."

"I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way," she continues. "Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at country radio… You guys have changed my life forever."

Mulholland adds that her departure from Runaway June is, "bittersweet, but I am excited to continue to evolve and grow, while keeping these memories near and dear to my heart. Thank you. Love to you all."

In February, Runaway June took part in the 2020 CRS New Faces of Country Music showcase in Nashville, where the outfit was a highlight of the event alongside fellow up-and-comer Ingrid Andress.

As a trio, Runaway June first made waves with their 2016 smash single "Lipstick." Two years later, the group issued a self-titled EP. It was followed by Blue Roses, the act's first proper studio album, in 2019.

