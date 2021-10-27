Story Behind the Song: Hannah Dasher, ‘Tall Boy’

Hannah Dasher's "Tall Boy" opens with the bubbly crack of a can and a refreshed "Ahhh." This ain't no typical country love song.

Oh, sure, it sounds like one — but that's the fun trick of the lyrics she co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Ben Stennis. The "tall boy" Dasher's got her eyes on isn't a southern gentleman, but a cold can.

Below, Dasher shares the story behind "Tall Boy" in her own words.

I wrote it with Ben Stennis and Brandon Hood. It was a fun day — [the song] just kind of fell out of the sky. The hook is, "This girl don't need no man / I just need a tall boy" [laughs].

[I released it] just in time for tailgate season!

