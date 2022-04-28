Hank Williams Jr. turned to social media on Wednesday (April 27) to share some loving memories of his late wife, Mary Jane Thomas. Not only did he walk fans down memory lane with his words, he also included some throwback photos of the two of them.

"I met Ms. Mary Jane Thomas on July 4th, 1984 in Daytona Beach, FL," he writes on Twitter. "Who knew that the Beach Beauty would turn out to be a world-class hunter and adventurer? We traveled all over the world on hunts and safaris, but our favorite was hunting right here in Tennessee!"

The first photo looks like it could very well be from the day they met in 1984. Williams' patriotic getup is either from an Independence Day celebration or simply a declaration of love for the red, white and blue. The second photo shows Mary Jane on one of their hunting excursions with a turkey.

Mary Jane died on March 22, 2022, at the age of 58. According to a report from TMZ, the cause was a complication after a medical procedure. A spokesperson from the Jupiter, Fla., police department said authorities were called to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa before Mary Jane was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

At the time, the "Family Tradition" singer and Country Music Hall of Famer expressed gratitude to his fans on social media for their love and support. He mentioned that his family had encouraged him to continue on with the shows he had scheduled, and he has continued to do so since Mary Jane's passing.

Williams and Mary Jane married in 1990. They share two children together, Kate Williams-Dunning and Sam Williams. Their first child, Kate, died tragically in a car accident in 2020. She was 27 years old.